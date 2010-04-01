More Detox Teasers

As of last night, the internet was buzzing again about Dr. Dre’s long awaited album Detox.

Since fans were advised by Jay Z that he was collaborating with Dr Dre on a track for the yet to be released album, the internet has been swarming with speculation. But it wasn’t until the past few days that it seems that the Aftermath camp is playing along.

Peep The Photo Of Dre & Jigga In the Lab And More After the Jump!!! [More]

First we have Eminem tweeting about a big announcement after being M.I.A. for over a month, then as we previously reported, E! Correspondent Michael Yo confirmed that Dr. Dre was able to feature Jay-Z on a track for the “upcoming” project, and now we have a photo of Jay Z and Dre in the studio dated February 22nd.

Peep The Photo Of Dre & Jigga In the Lab After the Jump!!! [More]

I just hope Dre finally drops the album because we have been waiting for over eleven years. Iit has already pretty much reached urban legend status on the rumor mill but I think everyone out there is secretly hoping that it is really true.



Click Here To See Two Kings Creating Another Hit