B.o.B. Releases Tracklisting for Debut Album

Having a little over three weeks until the curtains open and the big show starts for rapper B.o.B., the member of the 2009 XXL Freshman class will finally have the opportunity to unveil the main attraction, The Adventures of Bobby Ray.

Already smashing the radio with spins of his single “Nothin On You” featuring singer Bruno Mars, the long wait seems to have been worth it the way his debut album is sizing up.

In preparation for the upcoming release, the tracklisting has been dropped for fans to see what they can expect from B.o.B.

Bringing out unknown talent such as Rivers Cuemo and Ricco Barrino, eager fans can expect monstrous collaborations with Lupe Fiasco, T.I. and Eminem.

In stores April 27th.

01. “Don’t Let Me Fall”

02. “Nothin’ On You” (featuring Bruno Mars)

03. “Past My Shades” (featuring Lupe Fiasco)

04. “Airplanes” (featuring Hayley Williams)

05. “Bet I” (featuring T.I. and Playboy Tre)

06. “Satellite”

07. “Ghost in the Machine”

08. “The Kids” (featuring Janelle Monae)

09. “Magic” (featuring Rivers Cuemo)

10. “Fame”

11. “Lovelier Than You”

12.“5th Dimension” (featuring T.I. & Ricco Barrino)

13. “Airplanes (Part II)” (featuring Eminem and Hayley Williams)

Bonus:

01. Higher

02. Mellow Fellow

03. Yesterday