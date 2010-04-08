Jay-Z Makes $9 Million Off Blueprint III Tour

With yet another number one album under his belt and a collaboration with Dr. Dre solidified, Jay Z’s earnings from his tour with Young Jeezy and Trey Songz are being calculated.

New reports are suggesting that Jigga man’s Blueprint III tour was widely successful, so much so that Mr. Carter made close to $10 million in sales within two weeks.

According to Billboard Box Score, Jay raked in $9,731,218 from March 11-24 making stops in Boston, New York, New Jersey and several cities in between.

Additionally, Live Nation paid Jay $150 million for rights to ticket sales taking his earnings up to nearly $160 million.

No word on how much Jay earned for the rest of the tour dates which kicked off February 20 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and ended March 27 in Las Vegas.

With the BP3 tour finished, Jay is still finding ways to earn more millions.

The Roc Nation head will travel to Europe for several tour dates including London’s Wireless Fest, Ireland’s Oxegen fest and shows in Paris, Switzerland and Scotland.

He’ll also make several stops at festivals in the states including Coachella on April 16 and Bonnaroo on June 10.