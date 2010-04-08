CLOSE
Bang Em Smurf Warns 50 Cent to Stay Humble [VIDEO]

“Humble yourself, otherwise I’ma keep my foot on your neck.”

The difference between a wound and a scar is the process of healing as a scar never leaves and serves as a reminder of what was.

For Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Bang Em Smurf has been a thorn in his side, and no matter how far his climb to the top has taken him, his past continues to tail him.

Shooting a documentary, the former associate/friend of Jackson chose to lend somewhat of  a warning and stated that he needs to stop allowing himself to be caught up with the money and clouding his judgment just for the dollar sign.

