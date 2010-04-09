Jay-Z To Help Oprah Launch New Network

I didn’t even think about it. I just said yes.”

When Oprah calls, you will come; at least that’s what Shawn Carter thinks.

Jay-Z is confirming that he’s stepped in to help the queen of daytime talk move past her longstanding talk show to launch her “OWN” television network.

OWN which stands for Oprah Winfrey Network is a joint venture between Harpo Inc. and The Discovery Network scheduled to launch January 1.

Jay is scheduled to appear on the network for Winfrey’s new show relaying the life of some of America’s biggest influential figures.

According to The Wall Street Journal that show is titled “Master Class.”

Along with Jigga, “Master Class” will feature Condoleeza Rice as they tell their life stories and lessons to the viewing audience.

Jay says he didn’t think twice about agreeing to the show and he tells the Wall Street Journal that he immediately accepted her offer.

Along with the rapper and the political figure, the WSJ reports that Lady Gaga and director James Cameron are set to be featured on another of Oprah’s shows, “Visionaries: Inside the Creative Mind.”

The new shows are part of more than a dozen new programs OWN plans on launching.

Oprah is also said to be announcing plans to host an evening talk show titled “Oprah’s Next Chapter.”

“Next Chapter” will feature the media mogul as she travels across the globe for intimate conversations.