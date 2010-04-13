Diddy To Appear On “Inside The Actors Studio”

Bad Boy Mogul P Diddy is joining the ranks of celebrities like Will Smith, Dave Chappelle and Tom Hanks, by appearing on Bravo’s most critically acclaimed show, “Inside the Actors Studio.”

The show will be taped live today (April13), and feature Diddy in an one on one interview with critically acclaimed author/actor and executive producer James Lipton.

In typical Diddy fashion, he decided to let fans know the good news first via Twitter saying,

“Filming “Inside the Actors Studio” with James Lipton tomorrow! Excited to meet all these students! What an honor & a blessing! Airs May 25!”



Inside the Actors Studio has evolved into one of Bravos most respected and influential television shows on air.

The program which began initially as a televised craft seminar for students of the Actors Studio Drama School and New School University in 1994, quickly gained recognition after Lipton’s in-depth interview with late actor Paul Newman, a former Actors Studio president.

Over the last 16 years, the show has hosted an array of entertainment’s best including, Director Spike Lee, Samuel L. Jackson, Morgan Freeman and Jude Law.