Singer Claims 50 Cent Is Gay

“I think he’s just the sexiest, and a brilliant writer. And I know he’s gay.” – Rufus Wainwright

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson might just want to think twice before he starts anymore beefs with rappers as his own sexuality is being placed into question.

According to singer Rufus Wainwright, who has already professed his love for the rapper, he makes the claims that 50 might have more than just a sweet tooth for candy.

People always did wonder about those G-Unit tank tops too…

Speaking with Details Magazine, Wainwright elaborated more on his fantasy where the lead role is none other than Jackson.

“That cute little voice of his. It’s okay, 50 Cent. Feel free to call me anytime. My boyfriend and I are experts. You can come over for dinner. And maybe dessert,” Wainwright said.

Well 50, might want to stand clear and be aware of exactly what that international love is from here on out. Female groupies are one thing to handle, but dudes can only mean even more trouble brewing.

Go shorty…It’s your birthday.