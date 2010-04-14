Jay-Z Performing At Coachella Event; Debuting Dr. Dre Song

Well, it seems everyone was duped last Friday as fans steadily waited for the rumored track from Dr. Dre and Jay-Z to drop.

Fortunately, there may be another opportunity presenting itself as Jay-Z has been tapped as a name that will perform at the Coachella Festival, a three day event taking place in California. There are rumors that Jay will bring out Dre and they will premiere “Under Pressure” from Detox.

Going from the track record of Dre, however, don’t hold your breath.

Usually known to mainly feature Rock and Roll acts, Hip-Hop fans will be treated to rap acts during the show consisting of names such as Wale, B.o.B. and more.

Jigga is expected to show up on Friday, April 16.

As much as it would sound right to fully endorse the appearance of Jay and Dre, at this point, the Internet only wants the mp3 to just drop and everybody will go from there.

The momentum has come to a quiet roar so just release the music and stop bullShytein Dre.