Bill O’Reilly Speaks At Al Sharpton’s Conference, Gets Booed

FOX News host Bill O’Reilly made an appearance at Reverend Al Sharpton’s conference for his National Action Network Wednesday and received a less than warm welcome.

The talking head of “The O’Reilly Factor” was booed by the crowd after making comments on racism saying that America had moved on and that,

“Black people need to stop playing the race card.”



Uhhhh….okay.

The mostly Black audience responded with a series of boos expressing their disapproval and Reverend Sharpton even chimed in saying,

“You can boo that one.”



O’Reilly did praise the President however, commending him for not using his race as a factor to win the election.

The National Action Network is meeting in New York from April 14-17 to discuss racial inequality.

Scheduled speakers for the convention are Bill Cosby, Tom Joyner, Roland Martin, Rep. James Clyburn and RNC Chairman Michael Steele.