Earl Sweatshirt Gives FADER A Tour Of His Apartment [VIDEO]

Sonos and The FADER teamed up to create At Home With, a series that gives viewers a behind the scenes look at an artist’s home and creative space. Odd Future’s Earl Sweatshirt is featured on the second installment.

The rapper’s Hollywood apartment looks just how we imagined any 20-year-old’s would — full of friends and perhaps, marijuana. The camera crew caught Sweatshirt and Loiter Squad star Jasper practicing karate (not really), before the “Chum” spitter sarcastically displayed his couch, which was created in the 1800s, and a hand-built closet. Both of those facts are farces, by the way.

But on a more serious note, Earl Budden said, “If I got a second chance I would not live here. I live in the middle of Hollywood. That’s like living in Las Vegas, it’s just nasty.”

He continued, “Honestly when I got an apartment, I had just signed and got my advance. I couldn’t stay at my moms house we were just on separate pages. So I was staying like, between Tyler’s house and Taco’s house, like sleeping on the couch. So, when I got my advance I told my manager to find me a place. So that’s what this has been.”

Peep Earl Sweatshirt’s place of “refuge” and folly in the clip below.

—

Photo: YouTube