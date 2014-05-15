Kanye West’s Prenup Not Signed Because Of Roc Nation

We’ve learned that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian cannot get married yet, due to the rapper’s new contract with Roc Nation.

Sources close to the soon-to-be husband and wife have disclosed to TMZ they are not able to wed until the prenuptial is properly signed.

Mr. West has been unable to officially seal the deal with his future spouse because he’s getting things squared away with new management and sealing the deal at Roc Nation, instead. Kanye and Kim are not quarreling over the prenup, but simply have tucked it away in light of a business matter in need of being taken care of first.

Yeezy will sign his wedding papers once he’s back in the country. The nuptials will reportedly take place on May 24, in Paris. And Jay Z will not act as the best man.

