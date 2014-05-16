Iggy Azalea’s “Fancy” Translated To Old People On Jimmy Kimmel [VIDEO]

Riding the coattails of her chart-topping debut album, Iggy Azalea takes over Thursday night’s episode (May 15) of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Clad in red-hot spandex, the Aussie rapper stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to bless her fans by performing on the AT&T Outdoor Stage her smash hits, “Work” and “Fancy.”

But before she could wow her audience with a bevy of bodacious dancers and vocals courtesy of English singer Charli XCX, Iggy played comedian and helped Kimmel translate lyrics to “Fancy,” which lives on her inaugural LP, The New Classic.

Watch her and Kimmel do their thing in the funny video below. See her live set in videos on the following pages.

—

Photo: YouTube

1 2 3Next page »