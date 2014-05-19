Iggy Azalea, John Legend, Snoop Dogg & More Perform at 2014 Billboard Music Awards [VIDEO]

Hosted by Ludacris, the 2014 Billboard Music Awards kicked off with a rousing performance by Pitbull featuring Jennifer Lopez and Brazilian singer, Cláudia Leitte. Together, the trio brought the carnaval to Las Vegas with a live rendition of the official FIFA World Cup Song “We Are One.”

A number of today’s notables made their way to center stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday night (May 18). Chart-topping music artists like Iggy Azalea and John Legend performed before an energetic crowd at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards.

Even the likes of Jason DeRulo made an appearance. His fabulous set included “Wiggle” and “Talk Dirty,” which brought out Uncle Snoop and 2 Chainz.

Prior to the annual award ceremony closing out, JLo also performed her latest single “First Love” before being honored as the first woman to receive the Icon Award.

Check out all the performances below and on the following pages. Let us know which was your favorite at the bottom.

Photo: Daily Motion

