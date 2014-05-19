Wiz Khalifa, ScHoolboy Q, YG & More Perform At Powerhouse 2014 [VIDEO]

Los Angeles radio station Power 106 hosted their Powerhouse 2014 concert on Saturday night, at the Anaheim Honda Center.

Headlined by Nicki Minaj, the West Coast musical experience featured many of today’s chart-topping Hip-Hop, R&B, and Pop artists, including Wiz Khalifa, ScHoolboy Q, YG and DJ Mustard to name a few.

Wiz Khalifa delivered a fiery set featuring special guests Kurupt and Warren G, while Trey Songz remained solo, and catered to the single ladies with his latest hits “SmartPhones” and “NaNa.”

ScHoolboy Q and Isaiah Rashad repped for TDE with their own respective sets, while Jennifer Lopez performed her current single “I Luh Ya Papi.” Iggy Azalea and Sage the Gemini rocked the crowd as well on the outdoor festival stage.

If you weren’t in attendance, catch all the performances in the video below and on the following pages. Chime in, in the comments, and let us know which was your favorite.

Photo: WENN

