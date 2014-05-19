50 Cent ft. Mr. Probz – “Twisted” [LISTEN]

50 Cent is just weeks away from releasing his Animal Ambition LP. In advance of this new collection of music, the veteran MC debuts a new record called “Twisted,” featuring Dutch artist Mr. Probz.

This song could have easily been a single a la 50’s Trey Songz-assisted “Smoke.” Fueled by dragging synths and piano keys, this cut is tailored for radio play. Fif delivered his bars with brevity, which make his lines as catchy as a potent chorus. Probz can be heard crooning on the hook. “We get the party rocking/ Bottles poppin’/ Tonight we gon’ turn up til we twisted, yeah,” he chants.

“Twisted” is currently available for purchase via iTunes. Stream the Just Hustle and Kyle Justice-produced cut below. Give us your thoughts in the comments.

[via HHNM]

Photo: Instagram