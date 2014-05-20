Gucci Mane ft. Rich Homie Quan – “Say A Prayer” [LISTEN]

Gucci Mane’s apparent legal troubles haven’t affected his musical output just yet. As the southern rap favorite preps his forthcoming Brick Factory LP, he debuts the lead single “Say A Prayer,” featuring Rich Homie Quan.

Gucci carved a lane for himself with his gritty, straightforward approach to crafting trap hits, so don’t expect any deference from that sound or experimentation here. Instead the 1017 Brick Squad frontman invites Quan into his world. The XXL Freshman’s animated flow and vocal inflection leaves the track ladened with energetic moments that should get a rise out of listeners.

Guwop, who’s currently incarcerated and faces a 39 month sentence after copping a plea deal, has been known to release mounds of music during times of duress.

Look for Brick Factory to release on May 25, also known as Memorial Day. Until then, stream “Say A Prayer,” produced by Honorable C N.O.T.E, below. Give us your thoughts on the record in the comments.

Photo: Cam Kirk