50 Cent ft. Mr. Probz – “Twisted” [VIDEO]

Yesterday (May 19), 50 Cent delivered an entertaining, radio-friendly track in “Twisted,” featuring Dutch singer Mr. Probz. But the roll out for the record doesn’t end there, as the rapper unveils a proper visual treatment to boot.

The Queens native looks as comfortable as we’ve ever seen him while partying with day one friends like Tony Yayo (guessing this was prior to their dispute). But this isn’t your normal soiree. Fif and company are dressed to the nines in tuxedos with libations in tow and accompanied by some nice eye candy. With its smooth aesthetic firmly in place, the Eif Rivera-directed clip perfectly accentuates the song’s overall vibe.

“Twisted” is track 11 on 50 Cent’s upcoming Animal Ambition LP. Look for the album to impact retailers on June 3. Peep the video for the record below.

—

Photo: YouTube