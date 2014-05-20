Gunplay ft. Rick Ross – “Aiight” [LISTEN]

Gunplay debuted a visual for “187” from his 601 & Snort mixtape last week, and that confused us. But it appears that release was just a portion of a grander picture, as the rapper dropped his new track “Aiight,” featuring Rick Ross.

Backed by booming production that’s as energetic as the MMG affiliate’s personality, the bubbling rhyme spitter feeds the streets a potential anthem just in time for summer’s arrival. Gunplay doesn’t over rap his verses; instead, he spits each line with precision so listeners can feel it. Ricky Rozay assists with a verse and one of his patented catchy choruses. Needless to say that this record could have legs very soon.

Let’s hope that “Aiight” is indication that Gunplay’s long awaited Def Jam debut, Living Legend, is releasing sooner than later. Stay tuned for more information on that project. Stream “Aiight” below.

Photo: Instagram