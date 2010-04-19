New Artist Spotlight: Hayes [Timbaland & Dr. Dre’s Protege]

Although being with a label for 5 years just to be dropped may seem like a horrible occurrence, it must have been the best career move Hayes may ever have experienced. Through hard beginnings and obstacles most rappers would just submit to, Hayes’s dedication and drive has helped the up and coming MC be able work with two of the biggest producers in the industry.

With mentors like Timbaland and Dr. Dre, it’s hard to imagine that Hayes will not become an elite artist at a blink of the eye. Oh yeah, and did I mention the boy has raw talent! Check out the interview after the jump we did with the talented MC who may have the best resources available in the game. More



Hip-Hop Wired: I know you got up to where you are from hard work and you had some struggles. Give us a little background of how you came up and got your break in music?

Hayes: I just always wanted to do music. I got my first deal at the end of 2003 and then I got dropped in 2008, but I had built a relationship with Dr. Dre and Timbaland when the deal went sour. Dre said “I’m not going to let you go that easily, you got talent so I’m gonna try to put a situation together where you can still make a living off music.” We were at a Grammy party one night, and Timbaland came in and saw me shooting craps with Dre. After awhile Dre told him I was dope, and we ended up making a record together.

Hip-Hip Wired: You’ve lived everywhere, do you feel each place you go, you incorporate that region’s style?

Hayes: You know what, I definitely feel like I got an all around swagger from all these different places and people I’ve seen. I’ve been influenced by all the different kinds of lifestyles and mind states I’ve been around, and I’m sure they rubbed off on me. I think it’s helped me out, where I can entertain all genres of Hip-Hop, instead of just one particular style like a Southern, East, or West coast rapper.

Hip-Hop Wired: Tell us about the mixtape “The First 48”

Hayes: I called it “The First 48” because I had 48 songs on it. It’s the first 48 songs that I’ve made that I’m sharing with the people. I’ve got a lot going on with it, and you can hear some collabs with Tim and Drake.

Hip-Hop Wired: I know you on tour with Timbo with the “Shock Value Tour,” What’s it like working with Timbaland and touring all around the country?

Hayes: The Shyte been a blast man, me and Timb been getting a lot of work done too. We supposed to be doing his half of the album while we on the road, and we doing Dre’s half of the album when I get back to Los Angeles after this tour.

Hip-Hop Wired: Where else can we expect from you this year?

Hayes: Right now, I’m gonna be working every day with Tim and Dre. Then after this tour, I’ll be finishing my album and putting that out as soon as I can. Besides that, I’m just trying to push the “First 48” Mixtape.

Hip-Hop Wired: Where can we get a copy of that?

Hayes: You can go to iamhayes.com and you can also download it on Datpiff.com

Hip-Hop Wired: I know you had a lot of homies that died, you feel that you put that determination and that struggle into your music?

Hayes: That’s all I am, nothing can stop you from being who you are and that’s who I am. That’s what influenced me throughout my life.

