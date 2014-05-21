Future & 10.DEEP Unveil Honest Tour T-Shirt Collection [PHOTO]

Future celebrated the birth of he and Ciara’s newborn son, Future Zahir Wilbourn, less than 48 hours ago. But it’s still about the business on his side, as we get the first look of a collaborative collection with streetwear brand 10.DEEP.

Comprised of two black t-shirts, this merchandise will support the rapper’s Honest tour, which begins on May 3. Both pieces feature photo-print images of Future in a way that’s very nostalgic. Think about the classic 80s and 90s tour t-shirts with a present day twist.

The 90s version can only be copped at shows on Future’s Honest tour, while the 80s-inspired garb will be available in limited quantities on 10.DEEP’s webshop starting at 8pm on Wednesday, May 21.

Peep some flicks of the collection below and on the following page. Let us know if you’re copping in the comments.

