Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Take Over Paris Before Wedding [PHOTOS]

The much hyped wedding of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian finally goes down on May 24. In the days before, KimYe has been running around Paris, keeping paparazzi busy.

There is still no solid confirmation if the ceremony will be in Florence at Fort Belvedere or held at Versailles, though.

Reports the Associated Press:

Working out, shopping, getting together with family – Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are doing it all in Paris this week.

Could they be readying for a rumored weekend wedding extravaganza? The rapper and reality TV star aren’t saying. But they’ve gathered quite a crowd in the French capital, including Kardashian’s mother, grandmother and sisters.

In Italy, the Florence mayor’s office says the pair will wed and host a reception at a fort there Saturday.

Back in France, the Chateau of Versailles says it’s hosting a special visit for the couple and their guests Friday night.