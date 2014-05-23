Fabolous To Perform At La Marina

This is a case of rhyme imitating life. After shouting out the venue in “Cuffin Season,” Brooklyn rapper Fabolous will be performing at La Marina in uptown Manhattan this Saturday (May 24).

Loso just has to be sure the noise isn’t too loud, though.

Reports the New York Daily News:

Fabolous has put popular riverfront restaurant La Marina in one of his rap songs, and the Brooklyn rapper — fresh off a car accident this week in Queens — will perform Saturday at the venue he helped make famous. The event, which will bring up to 1,500 fans to the club’s man-made riverfront beach, will also give La Marina an opportunity to prove it has made good on its owners’ promise to control the noise. La Marina has served as a frequent flashpoint in the conflict between business owners in the burgeoning entertainment district and the residents who complain they’ve been beseiged by the accompanying traffic and noise.

Fab is fresh off avoiding major injury in a car accident on the Van Wyck Expressway.

The question now is, will Cyn Santana be hosting?

—

Photo: Instagram