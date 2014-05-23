KimYe Take North West To Wedding Brunch With Valentino [PHOTOS]

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s wedding weekend is officially off to a flying start. KimYe got all dressed to take North West out to brunch with renowned designer Valentino Garavani, at his castle. Yeah, his castle.

The couple was spotted leaving their Paris digs dressed to the nines and MTV News compiled all the details for those of you that care.

Kim and Kanye were most likely draped in head-to-toe Valentino, as Kim wore a plunging gold and metallic gown decorated with butterflies while Kanye sported a very chic navy-and-black suit. Once at the castle, the couple posed for a picture with the designer, along with Valentino Fashion House president Giancarlo Giammetti, who posted the pic. But it wasn’t just Kim and Kanye having all the fun: The Kardashian family got in on the action as well, with Kylie Jenner snapping a photo from the front of the castle, which reportedly sits on 120 acres and has room for 1,000 guests.

