Bow Wow Confirms Relationship With Model Ayisha Diaz [PHOTOS]

While the Hip-Hop world gobbled up tidbits of the nuptials of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, another rapper in the spotlight quietly secured him a Bangin Candy starlet all the same.

106 & Park host Bow Wow took to his social media account to announce he was officially in a relationship with model Ayisha Diaz via his Instagram account.

“She been out there in the battlefield too long w/ you thirsty DM’n her all day parched mouth n*****s Made her apart of my army and she aint thinking bout going awol. Mix that w/ a fly n**** like me and some bomb ____ Well.. Ladies know… @ayishadiaz,” the canine rapper happily posted as he promoted his favored clothing line of the moment. And luckily for him, she felt the exact same way.

“Act like a King to be treated like one @bowwow,” she had posted a few weeks back as speculation between the two began to simmer. Diaz has also been building her résumé as a video vixen with appearances in Wale’s “Clappers” and Chris Brown’s “Transform Ya,” to name a few. The perks of being aligned with Mr. 106 & Park will surely bring forth more prestigious appearances as well.

Public relationships can be recipe for disaster if all ends unwell but in the intermediate timeframe, the couple looks happy as they come.

Check out pictures of them in the numbered gallery below.

