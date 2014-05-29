Sharing Is Caring: 16 Rappers & The Charities They Contribute To

Remember when Jay Z sparked a debate about rappers and charity when he announced that his “presence” was charity? Thankfully for us, these guys aren’t as frugal as Hov the MC.

Rappers are frequently chided for excessive balling on wax, promoting a hifalutin lifestyle, and devoid millions of the interest in learning true financial knowledge. Harry Belafonte has taken rappers to task for not doing more in terms of activism and with Maya Angelou’s recent passing, the need for intelligent speakers is at an all-time high.

Contrary to what some may believe, Hip-Hop was built for the people and within it are some pretty decent people. After making millions upon millions of dollars, these mavens within the culture contribute and donate relief efforts to those in need. In lieu of the efforts made by Eminem‘s eBay auction which raised $17K for Detroit, we take a look at other members of the Hip-Hop community who’ve given back over the years.

G-Unity

Say what you want about Fif’s pitching arm, he throws charitable amounts of grants at nonprofit organizations that work to improve the quality of life for under-served communities.

