Jay Z Splits From Longtime Business Manager John Meneilly

Jay Z has parted ways with his consigliere. According to reports, the rapper/mogul recently split (or fired, depending on who you ask) with his longtime business manager John Meneilly.

It is Meneilly who is credited with being vital to Hova building an empire that includes Roc Nation, Roc-a-wear and the Brooklyn native’s deal with Samsung.

Reports the New York Daily News:

According to one well-placed music industry insider, Meneilly didn’t want to go: “It wasn’t his choice.” A second source close to the split, however, described it as “amicable and mutual” and says the agreement was made “a couple months ago.” Mutiple calls to Meneilly went unanswered. Music industry insiders tell Confidenti@l that news of Meneilly’s departure started making the rounds shortly before Memorial Day weekend.

in 2002, Meneilly was infamously fired from Roc-a-fella (he was then the label’s finance chief) by Damon Dash, only to have Jay Z hire him as his personal business manager.

That clearly worked out gloriously for over a decade, but Meneilly and Jay Z’s run is now over.

