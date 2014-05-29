Migos ft. Young Thug, Rich Homie Quan & Jermaine Dupri – “New Atlanta” [LISTEN]

“Welcome To Atlanta” impacted back in 2001, but since then the Hip-Hop scene in the city has greatly changed. Because of that, Migos called on Jermaine Dupri — the mind behind the aforementioned hit record — and some of the A’s richest talent on “New Atlanta.”

Migos teamed up with Young Thug and Rich Homie Quan for the greater good of ATL. Fresh trap drums were added to slowed down, but the all too familiar haunting keys from JD and Ludacris’ collab to give the cut a current sound. Each featured rapper uses their strong suits to their advantage, which is why the track is a little all over the place at times.

Truthfully, this record is for anyone who appreciates and embraces the Atlanta sound.

“New Atlanta” will appear on Migos’ iTunes re-release of No Labels 2. Pre-0rder the project here and stream the cut below

