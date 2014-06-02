Drake – “0 To 100” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Summer is officially here, and Drake sets things off with a new record called “0 To 100/The Catch Up.”

“F*ck all that Drake you gotta chill sh*t, I be on my Lil Mouse drill sh*t, f*ck all that rap and pay your bills sh*t, I’m on some rappers pay my bills sh*t,” spits Drizzy over a Boi-1da produced track. Additional production from 40 and Nineteen85 along with drum programming Noël.

The bouncy start eventually turns into a somber and ethereal groove (thus, “The Catch Up”) for Drake to kick his flows over.

A whole lot of quotables on this one. Listen to and download “0 To 100/The Catch Up” below.

—

Photo: WENN.com