Kanye West Reportedly Gave Kim Kardashian Painting Of Her In A Thong For A Wedding Gift [PHOTOS]

Now that the Kanye West and Kim Kardashian extended honeymoon is over, it’s time for reflection as they resume real life.

Of course, there is this speculation on what the multi-millionaire dollar West decided to give his blushing bride as a wedding gift. Contrary to the silly initial reports that he gave the new Mrs. West a lifetime supply of Burger King Whoppers, the outlets across the pond are saying he had another racy photo of her drawn up in living color.

Leonard Villa, the manager of street artist Bambi told The Mirror that utilized her services for the creation of “Perfect B*tch,” a painting of Kim dress in nothing but a thong and Christian Louboutin “Red Bottoms” high heels. Sounds like a beautiful, dark, twisted fantasy, no?

According to Villa, Kanye wanted “something regal but typically Kim” and for the alleged five-figure asking price, Bambi delivered.

Kim returned stateside yesterday afternoon with her new hubby but she should be reminded of him as soon as she gets home. It is said Kanye wants the painting hung in their bedroom.

Flip through the gallery to see the somewhat questionable wedding gift and Kim at the airport (alone) rocking that enormous ring of hers.

