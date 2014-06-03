T.I. Says “Ain’t Nothing Else To Say” About Floyd Mayweather Fight

T.I. is done talking about the incident with Floyd Mayweather. Despite some trolling questions from a paparazzo, the Atlanta rapper didn’t fall for the bait when discussing what went down at a Fat Burger in Las Vegas over a week ago.

While walking in Manhattan, a TMZ photographer ran up on the Kang with a flurry of questions, which Tip bobbed and weaved, for the most part.

“This is one thing I will go on record to say,” said T.I. “Whatever did happen, if anything did happen, he may be used to talking after his fights—where I’m from, we don’t talk after ours.”

Check out the full clip below.

—

Photo: TMZ