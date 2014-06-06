Funkmaster Flex Responds To Dame Dash, Goes Off [LISTEN]

On Thursday evening (June 5), Funkmaster Flex took to the airwaves to address Dame Dash’s Instagram beef. As expected, the Hip-hop vet had quite a mouthful to say.

What seemed to have sparked the now infamous dispute was an Instagram photo Dame posted of Interscope exec and former Def Jam president Joie Manda. The accompanying caption accused Manda of trying to “divide and conquer” artists like Cam’ron and Jim Jones (as well as Curren$y), while calling him a “culture vulture.” As a longtime comrade of Manda, Flex defended him on the radio.

As a result, Dame again took to his Instagram account – this time, to air his feelings about Flex. The back and forth lead to the Hot 97 DJ inviting Dame into the office for a one-on-one, which Dame turned down. An impassioned Flex then felt he needed to speak to Dame by going on the airwaves. In his stream-of-consciousness he duly praised Dame Dash for his contribution to the music biz, emphasizing how instrumental he was in breaking his brand in an era when Bad Boy was taking over the game. He went on to note his respect for Dame and his unwavering passion for the music, but only before mocking the rap mogul for profiting off the same people he calls “culture vultures.”

Earlier in his on-the-air spiel, Flex advised the former Roc-A-Fella head honcho to stay in his lane.

“First of all fam [Dame], what are you coming up for? This ain’t 1998. When you’re in the music business, we’ll have you come up. Right now, stick to the artwork –– isn’t that what he doing? Artwork and clothing, and slippers. Do that! That’s all you. That’s your lane. Let me do this music thing up here, I got this.”

We’re interested in hearing what words Dame Dash exchanged with Combat Jack (the interview he opted for over Flex’s). ‘Til then, hear for yourself Flex go in, in the audio below. This might not end well.

[Via Miss Info]

—

Photo: Hot 97