Chris Brown Welcomed Home By Big Sean, Tyga, T-Pain & More [Photos]

Chris Brown is currently a free man and hopes to get his life and career back in order after spending over three months in jail. But first, the R&B crooner was welcomed home by a bunch of his celebrity friends including Tyga, Big Sean, T-Pain and Amber Rose.

The shindig, a private BBQ, went down Thursday (June 5) afternoon with many of the celebrities in attendance sharing photos from the function. The party was organized by Karrueche Tran, who blindfolded Brown before leading him into the surprise bash.

Breezy looks like he put on weight in the bing, which can be because he was eating well (or healthier) or it could be caused by the medication he has been reportedly taking for his bipolar disorder. Either way, hopefully dude finally get his his act together.

Check out photos from the party in the following pages.

