A$AP Mob ft. A$AP Rocky, A$AP Ferg, A$AP Nast & A$AP Twelvyy – “Hella Hoes” [Listen]

Mum has been the word on the upcoming A$AP Mob compilation album, L.O.R.D., but the collective offer up a track called “Hella Hoes” to whet appetite in the mean time.

Premiered by Hot 97, the cut features A$AP Rocky, A$AP Ferg, A$AP Nast and A$AP Twelvyy. If anything, listeners will get a feel for the range of cuts set to appear on the Mob’s album. While Nast’s “Trillmatic” was nostalgic and Twelvyy’s “Xscape” was a hypnotic street tune, this cut is a hard-hitting, party starter.

Rocky has been dormant if you’re comparing his output to that of his Harlem cohorts, so it’s good to hear him reawaken on wax.

Stream A$AP Mob’s “Hella Hoes” below.

—

Photo: Instagram