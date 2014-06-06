CLOSE
Home > ASAP Rocky

A$AP Mob ft. A$AP Rocky, A$AP Ferg, A$AP Nast & A$AP Twelvyy – “Hella Hoes” [Listen]

Leave a comment

Mum has been the word on the upcoming A$AP Mob compilation album, L.O.R.D., but the collective offer up a track called “Hella Hoes” to whet appetite in the mean time.

Premiered by Hot 97, the cut features A$AP Rocky, A$AP Ferg, A$AP Nast and A$AP Twelvyy. If anything, listeners will get a feel for the range of cuts set to appear on the Mob’s album. While Nast’s “Trillmatic” was nostalgic and Twelvyy’s “Xscape” was a hypnotic street tune, this cut is a hard-hitting, party starter.

Rocky has been dormant if you’re comparing his output to that of his Harlem cohorts, so it’s good to hear him reawaken on wax.

Stream A$AP Mob’s “Hella Hoes” below.

asap-mob-hella-hoes

Photo: Instagram

A$AP Ferg , A$AP Mob , a$ap nast , A$AP Twelvy

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Black Eyed Peas Perform At The Eventim Apollo London
The Black Eyed Peas “Yes or No,” Sheck Wes “Wanted” & More | Daily Visuals 11.6.18
11.06.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close