Busta Rhymes Inks New Publishing Deal

As most rappers are becoming fed up with neglect coming from their record labels, many are packing their bags and beginning to go towards the independent route. Busta Rhymes may be another to add to that list, in a way, as he has made an exclusive deal with independent publisher Kobalt Music Group, according to Williard Ahdritz, CEO and Founder of Kobalt.

“We chose Kobalt not only for their competitive deal structure and fully transparent, online accounting system, but also because the team at Kobalt is knowledgeable, experienced and extremely involved and aggressive — all the key elements we were looking for in our publisher. We’re very happy to be here,” said Mona Scott-Young, manager of Busta Rhymes.

The details of the deal will see the music group immediately beginning administration of 27 tracks from his catalogue which include his last album, Back On My B.S. The deal looks to the future as July 2010 will see Kobalt taking an additional 150 songs.

“We are thrilled to conclude this deal with Busta Rhymes which also includes synch licensing and creative services for film, TV, games, ringtones and other media. He is truly one of the most influential artists in hip-hop history and we look forward to working closely with him,” said Ahdritz.

Back On My B.S was released on May 19 alongside Method Man & Redman’s, Blackout! 2, and Eminem’s, Relapse. Although his album may have been at the bottom of the barrel in terms of sales, it was able to debut at number five on the Billboard 200 selling 56,000 units in the first week. The album was lead by the single “Arab Money” and was followed by “Respect My Conglomerate” which featured Jadakiss and Lil Wayne.