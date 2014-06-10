Jennifer Lopez Is Bootylicious On Jimmy Fallon [VIDEO]

The town wasn’t big enough for two people with tight pants, and Jennifer Lopez made that clear on Monday night’s (June 9) episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

In a parody of “The Return of Tight Pants” both Fallon and JLo crooned about who had the tightest pants in all the land, before the Pop singer yelled out “Listen up, you little bitch!” She made crystal clear who possessed the better assets. And who could argue with Lopez, who was showing off her midriff and infamous lady curves?

Peep the funny duo wiggle it on The Tonight Show in the video below. How bootylicious is JLo?

—

Photo: YouTube