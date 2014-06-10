DJ Khaled Accuses The Spurs Of Cheating The Heat [Video]

DJ Khaled is apparently the Rap game Chris Broussard. During an appearance on ESPN’s First Take earlier today (June 10), the We The Best Music Group founder accused the San Antonio Spurs of foul play in their Game 1 match up with the Miami Heat.

“They won that one game because they were cheaters,” said Khaled, referencing the game that LeBron James exited early due to excessive cramping. When host Skip Bayless asked if he knew for a fact that the Spurs sabotaged the Heat, the MMG affiliate replied, “Of course I do,” before citing “the streets” as his source.

Why isn’t that the least bit surprising?

Khaled’s live television appearance didn’t go without a few shameless plugs of his new single “They Don’t Love You No More.” But again, that’s to be expected from the Miami local.

See what DJ Khaled had to say on First Take below.

—

Photo: YouTube