Big Boi Receives “Legends Of ATL” Award [Video]

Big Boi was presented with the 2010 Legends of ATL Award from BMI on Tuesday.

The Dungeon Family was also in the building as Organized Noize’s Rico Wade and Goodie M.O.B’s Khujo and T-Mo took the stage for Big’s acceptance.

Big Boi drops his first official solo album Sir Lucious Left Foot:  The Son Of Chico Dusty on July 6th on Def Jam.

In related news, VH-1 has announced that their Hip-Hop Honors Award Show for 2010 will pay tribute to  the Dity South.

J Prince, Uncle Luke and 2 Live Crew,  Master P  and Organized Noize will be this year’s honorees on the show which will air  June 7th at 9 P.M.

big boi outkast , organized noize , vh1 hip-hop honors

