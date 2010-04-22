Drake Performs Live At BMI Showcase [Video]

BMI Hosted its 13th Annual Unsigned Urban Showcase on Tuesday in Atlanta at the Havana Club.

Hosted by R&B crooner and Young Money associate Lloyd, the event also included performances from Travis Porter and the game’s reigning rookie Drake who unveiled his new single “Fireworks.”

Big Boi, Goodie M.o.B., DJ Drama, Mr. Colli Park, and Bobby V were also in the house for the event as well as The Birdman who gave an impromptu performace with Drake as they ripped “Money To Blow.”

Drake – “Best I Ever Had”

Drake & Baby – “Money To Blow”

Drake – “Successful”

Drake – “Bedrock”

Drake – “Every Girl”

Drake – “Fireworks”

Drake – “Forever”

Drake – “Over”

Drake – “Invented Sex”

Drake – “Say Something”

Drake – “Night Off”



