Akon Suing Over Konvict Fragrance, Claims Copyright Infringement

Konvict Music mogul and artists Akon is suing a former business partner for copyright infringement for using his name and likeness on a new fragrance.

According to published reports, the Konvict fragrance which was released in March, was not authorized by the singer; although initially it was supposed to be.

In a lawsuit filed with the Manhattan Federal Court, Akon claims that he initially proposed the idea of a fragrance line with fragrance developers, but never reached any agreement to further the development.

Akon claims that although no agreement was reached, the developers not only formed a fragrance group using his label’s trade marked name “Konvict”, but also started selling the scent “Konvict” without his approval.

Konvict Cosmetics has yet to respond to allegations and couldn’t be reached for comment.

As of press time no court date has been set in the matter.

Akon, who has recently made music news with his Quincy Jones collaboration for “Strawberry Letter 23” on Q’s upcoming cover album Soul Bossa Nostra, also had no comment regarding the lawsuit.