DMX Files Lawsuit For Over $1 Million In Stolen & Unpaid Royalties

Ruff Ryder DMX has had his fair share of trouble with the law but this time he is on the other end.

According to published reports, X is filing a lawsuit against Rich Kid Entertainment and several other companies for unpaid royalties.

In the lawsuit filed yesterday (April 26), DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, claims that he has been “ripped off for years” by the company, who he hired to collect his song royalties.

The suit also claims that the company made deals letting record companies reproduce his recording without telling him.

The lawsuit also states that due to his numerous incarcerations, he was only recently able to discover the problem.

Simmons is seeking at least $1 million dollars in damages that stem from royalties owed from his most classic material including 1998 release of It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot.

As of press time neither camp had released a statement regarding the lawsuit.

X is currently locked up in Phoenix, Arizona for violating probation by failing a drug test and is expected to remain behind bars for the next 6-months.