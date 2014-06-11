The Game Says 40 Glocc Beatdown Was Self-Defense

Remember that time back in July 2012 when the Game blessed 40 Glocc with the fade and documented it on video, which he shared with the Internets? Well the Compton rapper is claiming the beatdown was just self-defense. Oh word?

In March 2013, 40 Glocc responded in kind to his punishment with a $4.5 million lawsuit.

However, according to TMZ, the Game has countered by saying in court documents that he only started beating down 40 Glocc after he pulled a gun. As for Big Bad 40, he has always claimed that it was Game and company that pulled a gun on him, hence why at one point he was seen cowering in the bushes.

Game goes on to say that 40 Glocc is merely trying to profit from the entire situation.

The moral of the story here? Gangsta rappers better have their lawyers on deck. Let us know what you think in the comments.

