Lil Boosie – “She Want Some” [Listen]

Lil Boosie lets the horns ring off triumphantly on his new single, “She Want Some,” from his upcoming double album.

The cut dons a sound reminiscent to the tunes that made him popular prior to his incarceration. Boosie Bad Azz’s allure always lied in his truthful talk, but it’s his vocal packaging that make his records heaters. Here, the Louisiana rapper infuses his rhymes with melody over production by B-Real (it’s unclear if it’s the Cypress Hill MC).

Production wise, the song thumps. Expect the cut to invade club rotations below the Mason-Dixon.

Stream Lil Boosie’s “She Want Some” below. Give us your thoughts one the record in the comments.

—

Photo: Instagram