Alleged Jay Z Mistress Says Stop Saying I Slept With Hova Or I’m Suing

An NYC hostess who has been accused of being Jay Z’s mistress is fighting back the rumor. Casey Cohen says she has never been intimate with the rapper/mogul and is demanding that magazines that said she slept with Hova need to issue and apology, or else she’s suing.

Reports TMZ:

Casey Cohen — who was on the Bravo show “Princesses: Long Island” — was named as Jay’s alleged side piece in several magazines (such as In Touch) … all owned by Bauer Media Group.



TMZ has learned Cohen has hired a lawyer who fired off a cease and desist letter saying Cohen and Jay Z “have never been in love or intimate” — and dismissing all the Bauer articles as “a foul and phony mistress-rumor.”



Cohen cops to having met Jay Z and Beyonce several times — in the letter, obtained by TMZ — but only through her job working as a VIP hostess in New York City.



She is demanding Bauer issue a public apology to her, Jay Z, and Beyonce … and remove all posts about her from the Internet.

Between Cohen and that struggle rapper who claimed Jay Z tried to holla, it seems like people are itching to make Beyoncé react, no?

