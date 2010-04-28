Game Unleashes Official Single to “The R.E.D. Album”

Fresh off the release of the mixtape The Red Room, Game has been rather busy as of late following the tape with music videos for “Shake” and “400 Bars” in the same day.

With The R.E.D. Album approaching fast, the rapper let’s go of the first official single with the assist from Justin Timberlake and teaming up with Pharrell once again.

“Ain’t No Doubt About It”

Thoughts???

Wonder when the Dre-produced tracks are going to start coming out because the recent just having been digesting too well, ain’t no doubt about that or maybe “It Must Be Me”. Who knows…

