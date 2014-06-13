Eminem Previews New Song In The Equalizer Trailer [Video]

With the hoopla surrounding Denzel Washington’s new film, The Equalizer, it makes perfect sense that someone of Eminem’s status would want to be involved. An unreleased record, featuring Sia, can be heard in the latest trailer.

Action packed scenes of Washington unleashing his wrath on the Russian Mafia are softened by the sounds of Em and Sia’s melodic cut. While the song’s title is unclear, it’s definitely similar in tone to popular Slim Shady songs like “Love The Way You Lie,” which recently went diamond. Needless to say that the MC could have another hit on his hands.

Get an early earful of Eminem’s newest release in The Equalizer trailer below. The movie hits theaters on September 26.

Photo: Instagram