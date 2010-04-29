Gucci Mane Camp Facing Concert Lawsuit

Although he’s still locked away behind bars, Radric “Gucci Mane” Davis is still managing to make headlines.

Promoters have filed a lawsuit in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania against Gucci Mane, his booking agent Johnnie Cabbell and his manager Debrah Antney, the former manager of Nicki Minaj and mother of Waka Flocka Flame.

The lawsuit claims that Cabbell and Antney misappropriated money from concert promoters William Marshall of Marshall Productions and Derrick Brown of Rockstar Entertainment, by accepting deposits for two shows knowing that the rapper’s travel restrictions would not allow him to perform.

According to the lawsuit, Guccu’s representatives took two $13,750 advances for the rapper to perform the shows in Pittsburgh.

Marshall and Brown’s lawsuit states these claims saying,

“The defendants engaged in a widespread scheme scheduling con certs they knew would not take place.”

They are seeking more than $25,000 in damages.

Gucci Mane’s travel was restricted after he was released from jail on parole for a 2005 felony assault case.

This is not the first time Cabbell of Hitt Afta Hitt Entertainment and Antney of So Icey/Mizay Entertainment have had legal issues.

As previously reported they were sued for $175,000 in 2009 by a Florida concert promoter that claims they booked 20 shows for the rapper between July and November that were canceled because Gucci could not appear.

Antney has since denied any wrongdoing.