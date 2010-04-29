Rikers Island Prison Guard Fired For Spying On Lil Wayne, Files Lawsuit

A former prison guard at New York’s Rikers Island is out of a job today after being fired for reportedly spying on Lil Wayne.

Amelia Negron is filing a federal lawsuit against the city after she says she was forced to confess to spying on the Young Money head while he continues to serve his 12 month sentence at the facility.

Negron was dismissed from the prison after Rikers officials say she purposely walked into a room where Lil Wayne was being held to sneak a peek at the celebrity.

While she admits to entering the room, the former guard says she was just trying to speak to one of her colleagues.

She tells the New York Daily News that she was asked to leave the celeb’s presence immediately after walking in.

“The door to the area was unlocked, and so I went in to say hello, and that officer said, ‘Hey, you can’t be here. We’ve got a celeb here.’ I said, ‘Okay, no problem,’ turned around and left,”

She then tells the NYDN that one of her superiors offered to “take care of things” if she just admitted that she wanted a chance to see Weezy, so she lied and confessed.

She was fired shortly after on April 19 for “missing too many days of work.”

Rikers Island officials have been quoted saying that her firing was “entirely appropriate.”

She’s suing for harassment and discrimination.

