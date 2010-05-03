N.W.A Biopic In The Works… To Be Written By White Female

Ice Cube has teamed up with Andrea Berloff to write the screenplay for the NWA documentary Straight Outta Compton.

According to published reports, Berloff, who is most noted for writing the screen play for Oliver Stone’s World Trade Center, is set to work with Ice Cube to write the story based on the rise and fall of the Compton, Calif.-based Hip-Hop group, whose initials read Ni*gaz With Attitude.

The group, which featured members Ice Cube, Dr. Dre, Eazy E, DJ Yella and MC Ren, went on to become Hip-Hop royalty starting with their critically acclaimed debut Straight Outta Compton, which produced the ghetto anthem “Fawk the Police.”

The legendary group went on to branch out in their separate directions but their branches and contributions to the game include Eminem, Snoop, 50 Cent, Mack 10 and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony.

As of press time there was no release date for the upcoming documentary, but it scheduled to be released through Ice Cube’s Cubevision and New Line Cinema.