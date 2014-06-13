50 Cent & Trey Songz Have Opposing Moves On First Take [Video]

Yesterday, June 12, 50 Cent and Trey Songz had an opportunity to talk sports on ESPN’s First Take during a special NBA Finals run that’s also included appearances by Lil Wayne and DJ Khaled.

This time, the stars had opposing views on who would take the NBA Title prior to Game 4 last night. The Queens rapper pleased the Miami crowd as he championed for the Heat to three-peat, while Trigga Trey made a strong case for the San Antonio Spurs to defeat the reigning champions.

“I can’t just say things to say things. I gotta look at the facts of what’s happening,” Trey said. And at the time, the Spurs had come off of an epic win on the Heat’s home floor. The singer cited role players like Boris Diaw and Kawhi Leonard for their contributions, and didn’t neglect to mention Tim Duncan’s efficiency.

Of course, the R&B crooner ended up being correct in the end, as the Spurs had another major win. They now lead the Heat 3-1 in the seven game series.

Hear 50 Cent’s rationale below. Trey Songz’s segment is on the following page.

