Mike WiLL Made-It ft. Future, Lil Wayne & Kendrick Lamar – “Buy The World” [Listen]

Few producers have fueled drunken, party-filled nights with a proper soundtrack over the past few years like Mike WiLL Made-It. But his latest single, “Buy The World,” featuring Future, Lil Wayne, and Kendrick Lamar, is a departure from the sound he’s made his bread and butter.

Mike WiLL crafted a beat with a subtle bounce, giving the cut a hypnotizing sound. With the Atlanta musician at the helm, the rappers each used their strong suits for the betterment of the record. Future handles the chorus duties, while Tunechi kicks things off with an opening verse and K. Dot closes like Mariano Rivera. The TDE wordsmith also ties the track together on the bridge.

“Buy The World” will appear on Mike WiLL Made-It’s debut album, Est. In 1989 (Pt. 3), due out later this year. Enjoy the tagged version of the cut below, and stay tuned for the CDQ version.

Photo: Instagram